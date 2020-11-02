MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Still looking for a Valentine's Day gift for your loved one? Why not try sending some puppy love?
Nate's Honor Animal Rescue in Bradenton will deliver real-life Puppy Grams using some of their adoptable animals.
The Puppy Gram includes 20 minutes of cuddle time, flowers and a special sweet treat. The best part? Each pup is up for adoption.
The rescue is accepting $100 donations for the Puppy Grams. All the proceeds will benefit the animal rescue.
The offer is only available for delivery within a 15-mile radius of the shelter on Lorraine Road in Bradenton.
You can order a Puppy Gram or just donate to the shelter here.
