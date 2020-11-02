MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Still looking for a Valentine's Day gift for your loved one? Why not try sending some puppy love?

Nate's Honor Animal Rescue in Bradenton will deliver real-life Puppy Grams using some of their adoptable animals.

The Puppy Gram includes 20 minutes of cuddle time, flowers and a special sweet treat. The best part? Each pup is up for adoption.

The rescue is accepting $100 donations for the Puppy Grams. All the proceeds will benefit the animal rescue.

The offer is only available for delivery within a 15-mile radius of the shelter on Lorraine Road in Bradenton.

You can order a Puppy Gram or just donate to the shelter here.

RELATED: Texas zoo will feed animals a cockroach named after your ex

RELATED: Valentine's Day food deals for couples, singles and all the rest

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter