Settlement reached in ethics case against Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh

Vanessa Baugh admitted to handpicking two of the wealthiest zip codes in the county for a COVID-19 vaccine site and putting herself and four friends on a "VIP list."

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A county commissioner is seemingly in the clear after admitting to opening a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for two wealthy zip codes in Manatee County.

The case against Vanessa Baugh, then Manatee County commission chair, may be over.

More than a year since Baugh's intentions came into question, she and her lawyer have come to an agreement with the Florida Commission of Ethics that would essentially let her off the hook when it comes to a judge hearing her case.

Documents filed on Halloween canceled the final hearing between the ethics commission and Baugh, saying both parties would like to waive it.

The complaint was filed against the commissioner after concerns arose about the role she played in the creation of a state pop up COVID-19 vaccine site in Lakewood Ranch back in 2021.

"If Manatee County doesn't like us doing this then we are totally fine and putting this in counties that want it," Gov. Ron DeSantis said during the announcement of the site opening. "If you want us to send it to Sarasota next time or Charlotte, or Pasco, or whatever let us know and we're happy to do it."

That was back in February 2021. The governor was questioned about Baugh's involvement and whether the vaccines were being distributed equally.

Three thousand doses were set to be given to the county. Baugh admitted to handpicking two of the wealthiest zip codes in the county where there were fewer cases of COVID-19 than less affluent parts of the area.

10 Investigates uncovered the former chair sent a letter to Manatee County's public safety director asking that she and four friends be added to the list of people that could get the shot. She apologized shortly after.

"For my part and my misconceptions, I am truly sorry," Baugh said during a commission meeting. "I have not received the vaccine. I didn't get it."

Despite concerns over her actions commissioners let the controversial commission chair keep her title until probable cause was found in the ethics complaint against her in December 2021.