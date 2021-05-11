Where's Shayla? Search ongoing for missing Manatee County girl

BRADENTON, Fla. — Deputies are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing girl last seen this past weekend at a Bradenton roller skating rink.
Shayla Pfolsgrof, 11, had been hanging out with friends Sunday evening at Astro Skate, located at 3611 3rd Street W., before being reported missing, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
It's believed she was wearing light-colored torn blue jeans, Nike slides and a black Jordan shirt with a pink logo. Pfolsgrof is 4-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds, deputies say.
She has blonde hair and green eyes.
The sheriff's office says it's possible she still could be in the area of the skating rink.
Anyone with information about Pfolsgrof's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011.
