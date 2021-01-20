Man shot and killed in Palmetto driveway

Detectives are trying to piece together what happened.

PALMETTO, Fla. — Police heard a series of gunshots.

Officers rushed over to find a 31-year-old man lying in a driveway with a bullet wound. They tried to save his life, but he died.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Wednesday on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Place near 12th Street West in Palmetto.

Authorities say the man who died was Juan Sanchez.

It's not yet clear what led up to the shooting. But, detectives with the Palmetto Police Department and the Manatee County Homicide Task Force are investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Ryan LaRowe at 941-747-3027 or Detective Richard Wilson at 941-773-6124. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477) or by clicking here.