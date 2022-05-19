Police: 13-year-old arrested for shooting gun at Palmetto High School football game

No one was hurt. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

PALMETTO, Fla. — A 13-year-old boy is responsible for a single gunshot that rang out Wednesday night during a Palmetto High School spring football game, according to the Palmetto Police Department.

Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. As the game was nearing its end, a group of teen boys began fighting near the sidelines. Just as school staff and police officers moved toward the group to break up the fight, police say a single gunshot was heard.

When that happened, the group immediately scattered, and officers found a gun on the ground in the area, according to the department. No one was hurt.

On Thursday night, Palmetto police arrested a 13-year-old Bradenton boy who multiple witnesses identified as the shooter. After executing a search warrant at the teen's home, investigators say they recovered the handgun used to fire the shot — meaning the gun found on the ground at the football game was not the one that was fired.

Investigators say they're still working to find out who dropped the handgun and how the teens were about to obtain the guns and bring them into the game.

Anyone with information about what happened leading up to the shooting is asked to contact the Palmetto Police Department at 941-723-4587. You can also contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or submit a tip at manateecrimestoppers.com.