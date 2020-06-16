Where is Lorena? Silver Alert issued for missing Manatee County woman

Call 911 if you've seen her.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The public is asked to keep an eye out for 79-year-old Lorena Cunningham who is missing out of Manatee County.

A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for her disappearance.

She last was seen in the area of 83rd Avenue N at 15th Street N. wearing a yellow knit top and white shorts, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Cunningham could be in a 2011 silver Ford Fiesta with Florida tag 1194HS.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011 or 911.

What other people are reading right now: