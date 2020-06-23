Where's Karen? Silver Alert issued for missing Manatee County woman

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Manatee County woman.
Karen Garbutt, 77, left home in her black Toyota Corolla around 3 p.m. Monday and hasn't been seen or heard from since, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said her husband called 911 after she did not return after several hours.
Garbutt does not have a cell phone, the sheriff's office said. It's known she enjoys visiting area beaches, and it's possible she could be in the Anna Maria Island area.
People are asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011 with any information about Garbutt's whereabouts.
- Hillsborough County makes masks mandatory inside businesses
- Search underway for missing Florida firefighter who may be in danger
- New cases, hospitalizations, deaths: How Florida is doing in its COVID-19 battle
- Orlando bar's alcohol license suspended after 13 employees, 28 customers test positive for COVID-19
- As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Florida, doctor breaks down 3 things to do right now
- This big cloud of dust heading toward Tampa Bay could mean spectacular sunsets and unlikely hurricane chances for now
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter