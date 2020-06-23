Where's Karen? Silver Alert issued for missing Manatee County woman

Give the sheriff's office a call if you've seen her.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Manatee County woman.

Karen Garbutt, 77, left home in her black Toyota Corolla around 3 p.m. Monday and hasn't been seen or heard from since, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said her husband called 911 after she did not return after several hours.

Garbutt does not have a cell phone, the sheriff's office said. It's known she enjoys visiting area beaches, and it's possible she could be in the Anna Maria Island area.

People are asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011 with any information about Garbutt's whereabouts.

