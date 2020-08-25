Where is Chauncey? Silver Alert issued for missing woman

Her family is concerned she might be lost and confused.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 75-year-old woman.

Chauncey Yvonne Adams last was seen around 2:30 p.m. Monday leaving her home to go to the Walmart on SR-64, but it's not known if she made it there, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Adams' family says they are very concerned she could be lost and confused.

She has brown, neck-length hair and brown eyes. It's believed Adams, who wears brown rimmed glasses, was wearing a sleeveless turquoise sundress with a floral print on the front.

Adams is driving a 2019 white Nissan Rogue Sport with Virginia tag WUK9732.

Anyone with information about where Adams might be is asked to call police at 941-932-9300 or 911.

