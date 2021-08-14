Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Bradenton

He was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities are searching for a man who was last seen in the area of Westwinds Village Mobile Home Park in Bradenton Saturday morning.

John Lakeberg, 62, was last seen driving away from his home in his red Ford F-150 with a Florida tag IW21CJ, Manatee County Sheriff's Office reports. He has a medical issue and requires medication.

Lakeberg is 5-feet, 8-inches, around 210 to 230 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes and has a scar in between his eyebrows as well as a lump underneath the scar. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with a fish on the back, blue jean shorts, and back sneakers.