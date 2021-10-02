Silver Alert issued for missing 92-year-old Bradenton man with dementia

BRADENTON, Fla. — Editor's note: Frank Cefola has been found and is now safe.
A Silver Alert has been issued for missing 92-year-old Frank Cefola, who lived alone in Bradenton, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office reports.
He was last seen by a friend on Wednesday, the alert explains. A friend noticed on Friday Cefola's car (FL tag # Z18JSM) was gone and he was not home.
Cefola reportedly suffers from dementia and could be disoriented.
He is said to be 5 feet, 4 inches tall and was wearing a blue Polo with gray slacks, according to deputies.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Frank Cefola is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.