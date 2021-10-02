Silver Alert issued for missing 92-year-old Bradenton man with dementia

A friend noticed on Friday that Cefola's car was gone and he was not home.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Editor's note: Frank Cefola has been found and is now safe.

A Silver Alert has been issued for missing 92-year-old Frank Cefola, who lived alone in Bradenton, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office reports.

He was last seen by a friend on Wednesday, the alert explains. A friend noticed on Friday Cefola's car (FL tag # Z18JSM) was gone and he was not home.

Cefola reportedly suffers from dementia and could be disoriented.

He is said to be 5 feet, 4 inches tall and was wearing a blue Polo with gray slacks, according to deputies.