Have you seen John? Silver Alert issued for missing Bradenton man

Deputies say he hasn't been seen since May 9.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County Deputies have issued a Silver Alert for a man they say is missing and endangered.

59-year-old John Patton was last seen May 9 in the 10200 block of Silverado Circle in Bradenton. Deputies say they believe he left the area in a white Cadillac CT-6 with Florida tag No. KFA-P54.

According to deputies, Patton has several medical conditions.

Patton is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds.

Anyone with information on Patton's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.