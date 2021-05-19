Have you seen Randy? Silver Alert issued for missing Palmetto man

PALMETTO, Fla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man Manatee County deputies say hasn't been seen since Monday.
Deputies say 58-year-old Randy Howard was last seen in the 11000 block of Oneil Road in north Palmetto.
Howard has several medical conditions and may not have his medication with him, deputies say.
Deputies say they believe he could be driving a blue Honda four-door sedan with Florida tag No. LQDW71.
Anyone with information on where Howard may be is asked to call 911 or the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.
