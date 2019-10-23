MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a 21-year-old man was hit and killed while riding a skateboard in Manatee County.

Troopers said a Toyota Tacoma was on northbound Upper Manatee River Road Wednesday morning near Waterlefe Boulevard. The man on the skateboard was also on Upper Manatee River Road directly in front of the truck.

FHP said the man on the skateboard tried to cross the road and "entered into the direct path" of the truck. Investigators say the Tacoma hit the man, pushing him off the skateboard.

Troopers said the truck drove away from the scene in the northern direction along Upper Manatee River Road.

Investigators say they're now looking for a 2012-2015 Tacoma with extensive front end damage. Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 239-938-1800.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter