Small plane crashes into the Myakka River in Manatee County

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — A small plane has crashed in Manatee County.

The sheriff's office said the Grumman American AA-5 fixed wing, single-engine aircraft was found upside-down Tuesday in the Myakka River, not far from Miarcachee Road and Clay Gully Road in Myakka City.

Investigators say they have since learned that the pilot crashed Monday night but was able to climb out and is doing OK.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene after being notified by somebody else on Tuesday. They are working to gain access to the plane.

It's not yet clear what caused the plane to go down.

FAA records indicate the plane's owner is from Sarasota.