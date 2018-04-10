MYAKKA CITY, Fla.— Manatee deputies are investigating a small single-engine plane crash in the Myakka City area.

Manatee County deputies said one person had non-life-threatening injuries and is believed to be the pilot.

EMS was on the scene, said the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP