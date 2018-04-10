MYAKKA CITY, Fla.— Manatee deputies are investigating an ultralight plane crash in the Myakka City area.

According to deputies, Dennis Hertenstein, 44, flew his plane to 38820 Taylor Road to operate an excavator to put concrete pilings in the ground for testing.

After he was done, Hertenstein tried to take off but did not reach the proper altitude. The right wing of the plane clipped a piling. The plane cartwheeled and crashed.

Hertenstein suffered multiple leg fractures, but was able to crawl free from the plane, Manatee County Sheriff's Office officials said. He was flown to a local hospital for treatment.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP