Some Manatee County schools are getting rid of hybrid option for students

The option for hybrid classes at elementary schools will no longer be available, but in middle and high schools it will still be available.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County School district offered three options at the start of school:

5 days a week on campus

Online classes

Or a hybrid schedule that rotates students between online and in-person classes

The hybrid option was meant to alleviate crowding and promote social distancing on campus. That option, however, is no longer available at some schools in the district for the second quarter of the school year.

A few weeks before the start of classes, the district had 9,688 students enrolled in the hybrid schedule. Superintendent Cynthia Saunders said there was less interest in the hybrid option than being fully remote or in the classroom.

Saunders says it’s difficult to create a master schedule when only a small number of students want to do a hybrid learning model.

School board members had mixed reactions to the idea of removing the hybrid model as an option. After long hours of conversation, the district decided to leave the decision up to a survey. Individual schools issued the survey last week, asking families for their preferred learning options in the second quarter. Parents had until Oct. 14 to reply.

“There was one percent or less in elementary schools that wanted the hybrid and I would say around 20 percent maybe in the middle schools and high schools,” school board member Dr. Scott Hopes said.

The results of the survey ended the option for hybrid classes at elementary schools. But in middle and high schools it will still be an option, depending on the course you’re taking.

“We did not do away with the hybrid,” Hopes said. “We allowed parents to make the choice, what was best for their students and then we are going to try and place them.”

“Now what may happen though is there may not be enough hybrid students in certain situations for a particular course,” Hopes said. “Some students may want the hybrid, but they may discover that there’s not a hybrid option available for a particular course because there are not enough students.”

Saunders says two schools where the hybrid option was most sought after was Johnson Middle School and Southeast High School.

Although hybrid will still be an option in middle and high schools, Hopes says that won’t matter for long.

“Come January 1 the Education Commissioner’s Executive Order expires, and he’s made it clear that everybody has to be back in school in the next semester,” Hopes said. “So, no hybrid. Everybody is back in school.”

If you did not answer the survey in time, Saunders says students will remain in their current learning format.

Elementary schools are expected to move students to their chosen learning format this month, while middle and high schools are aiming to complete the transition by early November.

