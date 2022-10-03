Celebrating Spring Break 2022? Free extra parking offered to beach-goers

Anyone planning on traveling to Holmes Beach for Spring Break 2022 will have access to additional parking spots.

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. — Are you planning on going out and about in Manatee County for Spring Break 2022? If you're planning on hitting the beach, we have some news for you!

An agreement between the Manatee County Government and the School District of Manatee County will make sure dozens of additional parking spaces are available for spring breakers.

Beach-goers arriving by car next week can leave their cars in the parking lot of Anna Maria Elementary School, county leaders explain in a news release.

The parking lot will be available for use during the scheduled spring break vacation for Manatee Public Schools, which runs from March 12-20.

There will be signs posted up with the words "Free Public Beach Parking — Dawn to Dusk" to direct drivers to the right location.

This agreement isn't just limited to spring break — beach parking will also be available for Memorial Day weekend, Fourth of July weekend and Labor Day weekend.

For more information, visit the Manatee County government website or call 941-748-4501.

Manatee County leaders have sounded a note of warning about staying safe around the water and preventing drowning accidents during Spring Break 2022.

They urged that before going near bodies of water, people need to ensure they have basic swimming skills, wear safety vests and supervise their children.

"Usually, there are lifeguards at the beaches around here, go to those beaches. Get educated, there are plenty of resources out there to do that," said Sean Dwyer, Assistant Chief, Manatee County Special Operations.

Officials also advise that if you're in a group, or with children, to designate someone as a "water watcher" or "life saver." This would be an adult who can swim, knows CPR and isn't partaking in drinking alcohol or using any substance.