2nd student arrested in 2 days for threats of mass shooting in Manatee County

The Parrish Community High School student allegedly posted a video to social media "simulating a mass shooting on campus with a toy gun."

PARRISH, Fla. — On Thursday, a second student was arrested in two days for threatening a mass shooting on social media earlier this week in Manatee County, according to a news release.

Authorities said a Parrish Community High School student posted a video to social media "simulating a mass shooting on campus with a toy gun."

The video was filmed during a bomb threat evacuation at PCHS on Tuesday, authorities said.

"The student was quickly identified by a School Resource deputy and arrested at the student’s residence this morning," school authorities explained in a statement.

"The student admitted to making the video and was taken to juvenile detention and charged with the second-degree felony of making written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting."

The investigation continues with the possibility of additional arrests. Deputies do not have evidence at this time that this student is connected to the other threats over the past week.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested a student at nearby Buffalo Creek Middle School for a similar threatening video.

Students at Parrish Community High School were placed under a shelter-in-place order after threats were made on Wednesday, too.

Manatee County Schools confirmed five threats have been made against the school in the past week.

The shooting threats were reportedly made through an app called "Fortify Florida."

The students sheltered in place for twenty minutes while the campus was cleared by law enforcement. Parents were notified at the time of the threat and also when the campus was cleared.

"There was a vague threat of a shooting, you know where they don't give a lot of specifics," Manatee County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Randy Warran explained. "But they sheltered and it was cleared in 20 minutes and everything went back to normal."

The same school was evacuated a day before after receiving two bomb threats.