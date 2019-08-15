MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — A student was hit by a car Thursday morning near a school bus stop, Manatee County Schools confirmed.

It happened at about 6:25 a.m. at Gopher Hill Road near Verna Bethany Road in Myakka City. The Florida Highway Patrol said the student is 14 years old.

A Manatee County Schools spokesperson said the bus at the bus stop was headed toward Lakewood Ranch High School. FHP said the bus had its lights on and was stopping.

Troopers say the driver of the car is 19 years old and driving a 2001 Kia. The student has non-life-threatening injuries.

First responders took the student to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.

Note: This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest information.

