Information wanted on Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier murder; $5K reward offered

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was gunned down last week at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier, but so far authorities haven't found the person or people responsible. Now, a $5,000 reward is being offered for information that helps solve this case, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.
On Oct. 14, 26-year-old Diomicio Primitivo Ibarra-Hernandez was found after multiple people reported hearing several gunshots at the pier around 5:15 p.m. and seeing a car drive away.
Detectives then found Ibarra-Hernandez inside a car dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Detectives said they are still following "several" leads and looking for unidentified people who left the area by speeding away.
They also said in a release they believe this was a "targeted attack" rather than a random shooting.
As the investigation continues, the sheriff's office said the Gold Star Club of Manatee County is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.