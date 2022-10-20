Information wanted on Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier murder; $5K reward offered

Detectives believe the man's death was a "targeted attack" and not random. They are urging people to call with information.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was gunned down last week at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier, but so far authorities haven't found the person or people responsible. Now, a $5,000 reward is being offered for information that helps solve this case, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.

On Oct. 14, 26-year-old Diomicio Primitivo Ibarra-Hernandez was found after multiple people reported hearing several gunshots at the pier around 5:15 p.m. and seeing a car drive away.

Detectives then found Ibarra-Hernandez inside a car dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Detectives said they are still following "several" leads and looking for unidentified people who left the area by speeding away.

They also said in a release they believe this was a "targeted attack" rather than a random shooting.