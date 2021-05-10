FHP: Protestors superglued hands together, blocked lane near Sunshine Skyway Bridge

According to troopers, the protestors said they were blocking traffic in order to bring awareness to the "climate crisis."

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were arrested Monday night after troopers say they superglued their hands together and sat in the roadway near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Troopers say they responded to mile marker seven on Interstate 275, near the south rest area of the bridge just after 7 p.m. after receiving reports that two men and a woman were sitting in the middle of the road.

Upon arrival, troopers say they asked Jonathan Tijerina, 26; Donald Zepeda, 32; and Sophia Cawthorn, 22, to move off of the road and warned them they would be arrested if they did not comply.

The protestors refused and had to be physically removed from the road and placed in handcuffs, according to the arrest report. FHP adds that Cawthorn and Tijerina's hands had to be separated using an alcohol towel to remove the glue beforehand.

Tijerina also had to be physically carried into the back of a patrol car after he "went limp" and refused to stand up, troopers say.