Support grows for Palma Sola Elementary with an online petition to preempt any possible plans to close

Manatee County Schools District officials said no formal steps or decisions have been made toward closing down the school.

BRADENTON, Fla. — There is a growing fight over concerns about possible changes looming over a local elementary school.

That prospect would also mean drastic changes to where children in one Bradenton neighborhood learn and how their families would be impacted.

More than 2,500 have signed a petition calling to "Save Palma Sola Elementary" and stop any school district plans to close it.

Several parents also shared their views about the issue in social media posts including the school's historic significance as it has been in the community since 1961.

Manatee County Schools District officials have said there are upcoming discussions about general capacity issues at area schools, including at Palma Sola Elementary School. But no formal steps or decisions have been made toward closing down the school and those talks are only rumors. However, that hasn't stopped parents from worrying about the possibilities.

Some moms are leading the preemptive fight to let school district leaders know how they feel and get ahead of the situation.

"We need to get in front of it before it gets any further and see what we can do as parents to help stop this," Holly Wollard, a Palma Sola Elementary School mom, said.

Moms who have band together and have garnered support online say they hope to stop any possible closure of the school. They say it'll be a blow to the community to lose the school, which is within walking distance for many of the families in the neighborhood.

The moms say the school, like many in the district, has suffered neglect and needs to be rehabilitated and not shut down.

"The improvements have been for the most part out east or north of the river," a mom who started the online petition, Krystina Snyderman, said. "There have not been significant improvements in West Bradenton at all whatsoever, I mean it's a growing concern for this area."

The moms' concerns stem from a recently concluded engineering study that called into question the structural integrity of a significant number of the schools' buildings.

The study recommended knocking the identified building down and rebuilding better and improved ones. There's also the issue of not enough students enrolling at the school to meet capacity requirements.

The moms said they are worried the district wants to avoid the cost implications of rehabilitating the school and instead could potentially sell the land to developers and therefore move kids to other schools.

"I can understand funding is stretched and very thin and out east is a very growing, but Northwest Bradenton is just as big and we're also growing and need to continue to fund our schools and fund our teachers and staff," Michele Freeman said.

The parents are clamoring for clarity from the school board and answer to questions they now have about the school's future.

"I don't know that we're going to get those fully at this time," Snyderman said.

The school board meets in its regularly scheduled meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.