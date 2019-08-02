MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Newly-released surveillance video shows Manatee County realtor, Michelle Hunt hours before her mysterious death.

Hunt’s on-and-off-again boyfriend is the last person to see her alive, investigators say. But detectives say the boyfriend is no longer cooperating.

The boyfriend's attorney, Bryant Camareno, says the video proves his client’s innocence. We are not naming Michelle’s boyfriend because he is not considered a suspect or a person of interest

Previous: Florida woman's boyfriend last saw her alive. Now, he won't return investigators' phone calls

“I’ve been told by law enforcement that they believe his story," Camareno said.

Camareno said law enforcement has seen the video but they need one last statement to “close the case out.”

"Just from my experience, there is no such thing," he said. "They already have a statement on record. Why get him on record again?"

Michelle Hunt died on Dec. 16, 2018. Investigators say she and her boyfriend were coming back from an afternoon boat ride when Hunt fell off the boat as she was trying to get out. The boyfriend said he thinks she hit her head on the dock.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Investigators say she was able to walk away, and surveillance video shows two people walking away from the dock. The boyfriend is then seen guiding Hunt to the car.

Hunt's boyfriend said her condition worsened when they got him and she complained of being nauseated. Hunt died at the hospital a short time later.

Camareno said the boyfriend has already given his initial statements, so he is now focusing on his legal rights.

“Keep in mind the probable cause to arrest someone is such a low standard," Camareno said. "So, the fear is, if he gives a statement then one misstatement or point taken out of context may end up arresting him and they’re going to use that against him.”

Hunt's family questioned why the boyfriend didn’t call 911 sooner, but his attorney says his client tried but says Michelle didn’t want him to call the paramedics.

“The reason why he didn’t call the paramedics is because she refused. Michelle didn’t want him to call paramedics," Camareno said. "It wasn’t until he saw her condition was getting worse that he said, you know what, I’m calling 911.

Camareno said the boyfriend also called family and friends to let them know Hunt was not doing well.

Deputies are still waiting on the medical examiner’s report for an official cause of death.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.