'Sweep Teams' help with spring cleaning in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — It's that time of the year when people start their spring cleaning, and Manatee County is making sure to take part this year.

Manatee County Code Enforcement personnel are assisting residents with spring cleaning and will continue their "sweeps" activities through the end of 2022, county leaders explain.

The sweeps began last month in the Whitfield area of the county and are moving into the Oneco area in the following week.

Code Enforcement officers plan to identify areas of the county for clean-up that have big areas of outdoor storage, trash, debris and inoperable cars. The "Sweep Team" will aggressively address violations, like restricted vehicles and overgrown properties, and get properties in the area into compliance.

“We are conducting these community-targeted outreach events, throughout the county, to clean up areas that are identified,” Joel Richmond, interim chief of Manatee County Code Enforcement, explained in a statement.

“Ultimately, our goal is compliance through education, and through these efforts we believe we can clean up those areas most in need — in an effort to better our community.”

Later in the year, other areas of the county are scheduled for cleaning, including:

Bayshore Gardens – April

Holiday Heights/Trailer Estates – May

East Samoset – June

West Samoset – July

West Bradenton – August

Palmetto – September

Palmetto/Ellenton – October

It's still being decided when exactly the east county locations will be scheduled for.

While sweeping the area, code enforcement personnel will receive help from Solid Waste and Public Works employees to remove debris and clear right of ways.

“The goal is to correct code violations and help our neighborhoods to stay strong,” District Four Commissioner Misty Servia said in a statement.