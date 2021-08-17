'We have not committed any crime': 'American Idol' alum Syesha Mercado, partner fight for custody

Mercado lost her son in March when a judge decided the boy needed to be placed with a foster family. Now, her second child was taken.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Syesha Mercado, a former "American Idol" star in a months-long battle with authorities to regain custody of her son, is now also fighting to bring home her newborn daughter.

Earlier this month, Mercado posted an hour-long video on Instagram showing Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputies on the side of a road demanding Mercado and the baby's father, Tyron Deener, turn over their 10-day-old newborn to child protection representatives.

In the video, Mercado explains that her daughter is breastfed and needs to eat.

Eventually, after nursing her newborn and pumping some milk, she hands over the baby to authorities and is heard screaming and sobbing.

The family has since gained a lot of support and notoriety for their situation, which started in February 2021 at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida.

According to the We Have the Right to Be Right activist group, Mercado, who was pregnant at the time with her second child, took her then 13-month-old son Amen'Ra to the hospital after he was struggling to make the transition to solid foods.

The following month, Amen'Ra was placed with a foster family and received medical treatment.

A spokesperson with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said their investigation concluded in March 2021 after receiving information through the abuse hotline about a child at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital who was suffering from severe malnutrition/failure to thrive.

On the family's GoFundMe page, which has raised more than $400,000, it reads, "On March 11th, 2021 our sun Amen’Ra was forcefully taken from us by CPS, who claim we refused a B12 shot that was a matter of life and death, which is an absolute lie. We never refused a B12 shot, and at no point was he on the verge of death."

Mercado and Deener have continued to fight for custody of their now 18-month-old son.

On Aug. 1, their daughter, Ast Sba, was born in a beautiful home birth, according to the activist group. Ten days later, the newborn was taken by Manatee County authorities on the side of the road. The incident was captured in the now-viral video.

A spokesperson with Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said the agency was no longer involved with the case and the Safe Children’s Coalition had taken over, including the most recent decision to shelter a second child born into the parent’s care.

The sheriff's office confirmed that deputies executed a pick-up order signed by a family court judge. The spokesperson said the situation played out on the side of the road as a last resort after multiple attempts from the state to execute the court order in a more peaceful manner.

During a virtual news conference Tuesday held via Zoom with the parents and several attorneys, Mercado and Deener revealed their children are together and they visit them once a week.

A captain with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said, "By law, we always attempt to shelter children with another family member prior to any other placement."

Mercado and Deener thanked the public for their support and pleaded for authorities to give them back their babies.

"This is my first time being a mom, and I’ve been deprived of holding my babies and feeding my babies. I didn’t get to see ‘Ra say 'Mama' for the first time and I didn’t get to see my babies meet for the first time," Mercado said.

High-profile civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump joined the case saying, "We have all seen the video that went viral of the police taking their newborn daughter from her mother’s arms on the side of the road without wearing masks, making a spectacle out of this Black family and publicly dehumanizing them."

Other attorneys said they'll be filing motions regarding the untruthfulness of the claims made against Mercado and Deener, who have three other biological children currently living with the couple.