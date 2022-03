The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A 17-year-old is dead after a car crash early Sunday morning in Bradenton, Florida Highway Patrol reports.

The teen was driving his car west on 44th Avenue East, east of 19th Street Court, when he reportedly traveled off the roadway.

Troopers say the vehicle crossed the median, sidewalk and grass shoulder before overturning in a pond.

The car came to a rest on its roof in the water and the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.