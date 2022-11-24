15-year-old dies from gunshot wound in Bradenton

A Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputy heard gunshots just after midnight Thursday.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy died from his injuries at the hospital following an overnight shooting, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

The agency says one of its deputies heard gunshots just after midnight Thursday in the area of 28th and 29th avenues and discovered unspecified evidence. A witness reportedly told the deputy they saw a man run off but couldn't say which direction.

Law enforcement learned a short time later that the teen was dropped off at Manatee Memorial Hospital and was suffering from a gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said in a news release. He later died.

At this point, the agency says, no one has been arrested but law enforcement is working leads.