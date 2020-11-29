17-year-old killed after ATV rolls over

DUETTE, Fla. — A 17-year-old girl from Frostproof was killed when the ATV she was riding overturned, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday near Dam Road and FL-64 in Manatee County.
Troopers say the ATV was driven by a 16-year-old girl on private property, with the other teen as a passenger. The 16-year-old tried to take a turn, but the ATV overturned.
The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, while the 16-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
