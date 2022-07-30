Deputies: 1 teen shot, killed in Bradenton

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office responded around 6 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of Garden Walk Condos.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a 16-year-old was shot and killed Friday evening in Bradenton.

Deputies responded around 6 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of Garden Walk Condos, according to a news release.

Investigating deputies learned from witnesses that several males were sitting in a parked car when another male, possibly a teenager, was seen getting into the vehicle, the sheriff's office explained in a statement.

"A short time later the teen exited the vehicle and began shooting at the vehicle as it fled east through the complex, striking one of the males inside," the agency said in a statement.

Deputies said the victim, 16, was taken by his friends to Manatee Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives with the Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit have identified a juvenile suspect and are following leads.