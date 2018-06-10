BRADENTON, Fla.— One teen died and three others were injured after a stolen SUV crashed in Manatee County, deputies said.

It happened early Saturday morning when investigators say a Manatee County deputy noticed a 'suspicious' SUV parked on 17th Avenue West. That deputy turned around and then noticed someone in the driver's. Four people then got in and the SUV sped away.

Deputies said they chased the vehicle, which crashed into a power pole on 11th Street West and 11th Avenue West.

One teen was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Deputies say the driver left the crash scene, but three teens were detained. One other was caught by a deputy as he tried to leave. While that was going on, deputies say they learned the SUV was reported stolen in Bradenton.

Two teens were airlifted to the All Children's Hospital. One other was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the SUV and family members later showed up to Manatee Memorial Hospital, say deputies.

According to law enforcement, all the suspects are being charged with burglary and grand theft auto. The driver could face more charges by the Traffic Homicide Investigation Unit, deputies said.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP