Will the Manatee County School Board keep the mask mandate? Vote happening tonight

"There are very clear science-based guidance with regards to how to prevent the spread and that’s what we are doing in the School District of Manatee County."

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — There’s a decision to be made in Manatee County Tuesday evening. The county's School Board will review its current mask policy and decide on whether to keep it or do away with it.

“Our protocols are working; our students are in front of live educators in school five days a week and we need to maintain that,” School Board Member Dr. Scott Hopes said.

The board has required masks on school property and buses for almost six months. It all started in early August when the board approved an emergency mask mandate. The emergency action expired after three months, so when the board reconvened on Nov. 10, they established a new section in district policy.

The policy on disease prevention was updated to include a measure inspired by COVID-19. Board members can now vote to activate and deactivate the mask mandate whenever a pandemic threatens the community.

“When you bypass the public notice process, you are required to revisit policy every 90 days, so that’s what we are doing at tonight’s meeting,” Charlie Kennedy said.

School Board Member Kennedy says he’d be shocked if there wasn’t a unanimous vote to keep the mask mandate.

“The board has been pretty strong on our belief in a mask policy as a way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our schools, and I don’t see anything about that changing tonight,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy has been a strong mask advocate since last summer.

“For me it’s nothing new. I mean this is just the way to keep our kids and our employees safe,” Kennedy said.

Mary Foreman, another school board member, agrees.

“I am in favor of continuing the mask policy,” Foreman said. “It is imperative that we do everything we can to protect the safety of students and staff.”

Kennedy, along with other board members, says the resistance to mask by parents has dropped drastically, but they still get the occasional email demanding the removal of the mask policy in schools.

“I think everyone needs to resign themselves that we are in a new normal,” Hopes said. “This is the new normal.”

Hopes says this vote tonight is a no brainer.

“The mask requirement right now is our best defense and offense to limiting the spread within our school system, which means we are also limiting the spread in our students’ homes,” Hopes said.

All the board needs is a unanimous vote to keep the mask policy intact. Three of five school board members tells us they will vote to keep face masks in schools. Board Members Gina Messenger and Rev. James Golden have yet to get back to us with their views ahead of the meeting, happening tonight at 5:45 p.m.

“Now that we have seen how we have been able to keep schools open I think our board will be unanimous to support the continuation of the mask policy,” Kennedy said.