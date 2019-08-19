PALMETTO, Fla. — A community is mourning after a hit-and-run crash killed a 13-year-old boy and a 47-year-old man.

Four people were walking alongside US 19 in Palmetto when investigators say a truck went off the road and hit three of them early Saturday morning.

"It was wrong that they were just left out there to die," Adam Wicks, who lives across from where the accident happened, said.

Wicks and his girlfriend Brianna Fernandez were the only ones that realized the crash happened. The couple lives across the street and said they ran when they heard screaming.

"There was a middle-aged man he was with his wife. She was in pretty bad shape. Her legs were pretty bent. I had never seen someone in that kind of shape so I immediately got on the phone with 911," Wicks said.

Tyler Pittard,13, and a 47-year-old man were in a ditch near them.

"They were faced down in an embankment in the water and obviously if they were still conscious or alive I didn't want them drowning. I slightly moved their heads so they could breathe," Wicks said.

Law enforcement and paramedics got there in minutes, but it was too late. Pittard and the 47-year-old man were dead. Pittard died the same way his mother did. She was hit by a car six months ago.

"That family is dealing with a lot of grief my heart just breaks for them," Wicks said.

Pittard's family is praying for justice. They say Adam is their hero.

"I didn't save anybody. I just did what my father taught me to do and that's help. I would do it again in a heartbeat," Wicks said.

Pittard went to King Middle School in Manatee County. The school will have counselors on hand for students and staff. The family has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Tyler's funeral.

A man has come forward saying his truck matches the description of the one that hit and killed a man and a 13-year-old boy, and left a woman in critical condition, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Zachary Nelson isn't facing any charges yet, but the Florida Highway Patrol confiscated his truck early Sunday morning and are investigating.

"I'm sure he was watching TV. I'm sure he knew we were closing in on him and hopefully, he has a conscience and realized this was a horrible mistake," said trooper Kenn Watson.

