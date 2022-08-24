x
Manatee County

Have you seen Timothy? Manatee County deputies searching for missing 29-year-old man

Timothy Bennett is believed to be in the St. Petersburg area, authorites say.
Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

BRADENTON, Fla. — Deputies need your help in finding a 29-year-old man who has been missing for several days. 

Timothy Bennett made statements over the phone that he was planning to harm himself, Manatee County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. 

Bennett is reportedly known to stay at a home on 19th Street Court West in Bradenton, but deputies did not find him when they checked the location. 

Authorities say the 29-year-old is possibly now in the St. Petersburg area.

Anyone with information on Bennett's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011.

