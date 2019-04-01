A 3-year-old boy died Friday morning in an apparent drowning at a family’s pool in Bradenton, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The boy’s mother jumped into the pool and recovered him after the family noticed the rear slider leading to the swimming area was open at the home on 20th Street West near Cortez Road West.

Two responding deputies attempted CPR before EMS arrived and took over, the sheriff’s office said.

First responders said they took the boy to Manatee Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The child's great-grandfather noticed he wasn’t in his “pack and play” while preparing breakfast, deputies said.

The boy’s great-grandmother had gotten up with him, made him a bottle before falling back asleep on the couch. Deputies said the great-grandmother later got back up with the victim, provided him a second bottle before leaving him in his “pack and play” and falling back asleep on the couch.

Deputies said it appears to be an accidental drowning.

