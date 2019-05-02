A toddler has died after being hit by a car in Bradenton.

Amir Stubbs, who was only 23 months old, was waiting by a family car with his siblings when he walked away and fell into the path of a vehicle driven by a Bradenton woman in the parking lot of an apartment building, according to investigators.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Citrus Meadows Apartment Complex near 21st Street East and 15th Avenue East.

Police say speed was not a factor, and they don't think the woman was impaired in any way.

Emergency crews attempted life-saving measures and took the boy to Manatee Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway.

If you have any information that could help the case, you are asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Sergeant Sean O’Leary at 941-932-9300. You can also submit an anonymous web tip by clicking here.

