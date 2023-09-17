3-year-old seriously hurt after being ejected from truck during crash in Manatee County

The crash happened around 6:54 p.m. on State Road 62, east of County Road 39.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla — A 3-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Saturday evening with serious injuries after being ejected from a pickup truck during a crash in Manatee County, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 6:54 p.m. on State Road 62, east of County Road 39, when the 36-year-old driver lost control of her truck and crashed into another truck, FHP said.

Authorities explained that when the 36-year-old lost control, she veered onto the north grass shoulder, re-entered the road and rotated back onto traffic and into the path of an oncoming truck.

The 36-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and the driver of the oncoming truck suffered minor injuries.