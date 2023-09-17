x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Manatee County

3-year-old seriously hurt after being ejected from truck during crash in Manatee County

The crash happened around 6:54 p.m. on State Road 62, east of County Road 39.
Credit: Chaikom - stock.adobe.com
FILE PHOTO

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla — A 3-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Saturday evening with serious injuries after being ejected from a pickup truck during a crash in Manatee County, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 6:54 p.m. on State Road 62, east of County Road 39, when the 36-year-old driver lost control of her truck and crashed into another truck, FHP said. 

Authorities explained that when the 36-year-old lost control, she veered onto the north grass shoulder, re-entered the road and rotated back onto traffic and into the path of an oncoming truck. 

The 36-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and the driver of the oncoming truck suffered minor injuries. 

FHP said the crash is still under investigation.  

More Videos

In Other News

Manatee County deputies raid arcade after accusations of illegal gambling

Before You Leave, Check This Out