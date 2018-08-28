BRADENTON, Fla. -- An Uber passenger faces carjacking charges after allegedly punching his driver and crashing the Uber driver's car Monday.

Anderson Carter, 48, was picked up by an Uber driver in west Bradenton around 7 p.m. As the driver was en route to dropping Carter off at his destination, Carter allegedly punched the driver in the face and tried to get in the driver seat.

According to a news release, the driver was in fear for his life and jumped out of the moving vehicle.

Manatee deputies say that's when Carter drove off at a high rate of speed and crashed the vehicle at Whitfield Ave. and 15th St. E.

Carter is accused of driving off again and crashing into a retention pond in the 900 block of 70th Dr. E. and then running away from the scene.

Deputies eventually caught up with Carter and he was taken into custody.

