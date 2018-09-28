A UPS driver found a body while delivering packages near Bradenton, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.

The body of a white female was found in the grass at the end of a dead end of 13th Avenue E. near 70th Street Court E.

Detectives said they are not sure how the body got there, but they believe the person died before being placed at that location.

The investigation is continuing.

