Portion of westbound US 301 closed in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. — Westbound U.S. 301 is completely closed from Canal Road to the entrance to the Palmetto Walmart, the Palmetto Police Department said in a news release.

The main break is reportedly under the westbound travel lanes.

"This closure may last for the next 24 hours because of the extensive excavation and repair work that must take place to fix the problem," the police department said in a statement.

All travel lanes of eastbound U.S. 301 remain open.

Any drivers traveling westbound toward Palmetto will be diverted north on Canal Road where vehicles can use westbound 17th Street West to get around the detour.