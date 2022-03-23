Dozens of volunteers to plant native grasses at Robinson Preserve

Volunteers will spend the day helping plant Black Needlerush grass to prevent erosion and create new habitats for wildlife.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Dozens of volunteers will be arriving in Manatee County this weekend to help plant native grasses at Robinson Preserve.

According to Tampa Bay Watch, on Saturday, March 26, nearly 40 volunteers from around the Tampa Bay area will spend the day helping plant Black Needlerush grass to prevent erosion and create new habitats for wildlife.

The group says planting native plants helps protect and stabilize low-lying coastal areas. It also provides protection and food sources for the coastal food chain.

Over the last century, more than 80-percent of salt marsh and coastal habitat populations have declined, according to Tampa Bay Watch. The group adds that dredging, construction and wastewater discharges have been the main factors contributing to the loss.

"This loss has damaged a crucial link in the bay’s food chain for fish and wildlife resources, significantly impacting the bay’s fisheries," Tampa Bay Watch said in a news release, in part.