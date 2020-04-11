Voters pass referendum to conserve land in Manatee County

A vast majority of voters say they want the county to be able to conserve land as the county continues to have rapid growth.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — There's a push in Manatee County to conserve land before developers take over.

During the 2020 general election, voters passed the water and land referendum with more than 70 percent of the vote.



The referendum will allow the county to bond up to $50 million or use property tax money each year to preserve land.

“Manatee County citizens as well as visitors will have more places to get outside. Manatee County citizens will be able to secure their drinking water which is surface water. Manatee County citizens will be able to have smart growth because we’re going to protect what needs to be protected and develop what can't be protected,” Christine P. Johnson, President of the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast, told 10 Tampa Bay.

Conservationists say the county hasn't preserved enough land compared to other counties --- saving 13 percent compared to the state average of 30 percent.

The county is one of the fastest-growing in the state, so Johnson says the time is now to act and negotiate with willing landowners.

