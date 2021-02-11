Voters approve renewal of Manatee County tax referendum for schools

The half-cent sales tax to help support the school district will continue for another four years.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from prior to Election Day.

With 69-percent of the vote, the tax referendum for Manatee County Schools has been renewed.

The school funding referendum was originally passed back in 2018. During this election cycle, voters were deciding on whether or not to re-up the half-cent sales tax for another four years so that teachers and students would continue getting the resources they require for success.

"As superintendent of our more than 50,000 students and 6,600 employees, I humbly thank the citizens of Manatee County for their overwhelming support of public education in our community. How blessed and grateful we are to live in a county that values its students, teachers and schools in such a spectacular way," Superintendent Cynthia Saunders wrote in a statement.

According to Forward Manatee, the referendum is working — with just around $40 million going into schools.

"It puts money into the STEM programs, into STEAM programs and coming up are the Arts programs so that's huge," Terri Rhode, a teacher with Manatee County Schools told 10 Tampa Bay in September.

The referendum will help Manatee County stay competitive with schools Sarasota and Pinellas counties "both of whom have had the additional mill for almost two decades," according to the school district.

Here are the areas in which the funding will support:

Add 30 minutes of instructional time to each school day.

Increasing the pay for teachers and staff who work directly with students.

Enhancing and expanding STEM programs, in addition to career, technical, education, visual and performing arts programs.

Supporting local charter schools

The referendum could bring in an estimated $45 million dollars for the next school year.