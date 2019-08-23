PALMETTO, Fla. — A battle over who should control the embattled Lincoln Memorial Academy in Palmetto has left the community at odds with the Manatee County School district, and sparked a student walk-out and protest Friday morning.

A few dozen students protested briefly on school grounds as parents and community supporters did the same on the other side of the fence.

The district took control of the charter school over the summer after amid allegations the school principal mismanaged funds, among other accusations. A federal investigation is underway.

RELATED: Manatee Charter school subject of federal investigation

RELATED: Manatee Co. charter school faces end of month deadlines over financial deficits, concerns

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.