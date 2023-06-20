Emergency water line repairs underway in Anna Maria Island

There was a temporary loss of water pressure in Holmes Beach and in the city of Anna Maria, however, that was restored quickly, county officials said.

ANNA MARIA, Fla. — Manatee County officials said repairs have gotten underway after a catastrophic water main break caused a temporary loss of water pressure to Anna Maria Island.

The water main line located on Anna Maria Island Bridge that leads into Anna Maria Island blew out at around 4 p.m. Monday, Manatee County Commission Chair Kevin Van Ostenbridge said in a news conference Tuesday. No one was hurt at the time.

Two water main lines run to Anna Maria, a 24-inch pipe on Cortez Road and a 16-inch line that supplements that on Manatee Avenue Bridge — the one that blew out.

There was a temporary loss of water pressure in Holmes Beach, another city on Anna Maria Island, and in the city of Anna Maria, however, that was restored quickly, Van Ostenbridge said. Utility crews responded quickly and capped the water main off and pressure was restored to the island.

At this time, the island is at about 80 percent water pressure so residents are able to take showers, take care of household needs and restaurants and businesses are able to operate.

"This is a result of the quick response by our utilities department, by public works and by county administration," Van Ostenbridge said.

In addition, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Holmes Beach first responders helped out.