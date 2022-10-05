x
Manatee County

Palmetto man accused of stealing more than $100K in Hurricane Ian relief funds arrested in Tampa

Police said most of the stolen cash was found and will be returned to the Palmetto Moose Lodge.
Credit: Palmetto Police Department
William Luff

PALMETTO, Fla. — A Palmetto man accused of stealing more than $100,000 meant to provide relief to those affected by Hurricane Ian was arrested Tuesday night in Tampa, according to the Palmetto Police Department

According to police, William Luff stole more than $100,000 from the Palmetto Moose Lodge. The lodge was preparing to send that money to south Florida Moose Lodge chapters to aid in disaster relief. 

At the time, police asked the public to help find him, noting the kind of truck he drove. However, they cautioned people not to approach him and rather contact their local law enforcement agency if they saw Luff. 

Later, Palmetto police said several of its officers were able to find Luff in Tampa. With the help of the Tampa Police Department, Palmetto police said its officers were able to take Luff into custody "without incident." 

And, police said he was cooperative and officers were able to locate the majority of the stolen cash. The money will be returned to the Palmetto Moose Lodge, the department said. 

