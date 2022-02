The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers say a woman was seriously injured in a crash involving a deer Sunday night in Manatee County.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. when a 57-year-old woman was driving east on State Road 70, east of Uihlein Road.

The right front of her car collided with a deer, sending her off the roadway before overturning into a water-filled canal, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.