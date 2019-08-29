TAMPA, Fla. — A man's remains have been found in Tampa Bay a day after an SUV crashed and plunged into the water off the Howard Frankland Bridge.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office's Marine Unit found the man's body near where the SUV crashed off the bridge.

FHP said it doesn't yet know the man's identity.

Early Wednesday morning, troopers say a 2006 SUV was traveling south on I-275 in a "reckless manner" near the 34 milepost and changed lanes into the path of a pickup truck that was heading the same way.

The SUV was tailgating, FHP says, and changed lanes multiple times. The SUV changed lanes in the path of the pickup truck and as a result, FHP says the SUV hit the front right side of the truck.

The SUV rotated counter-clockwise into the center concrete wall and the truck overturned several times, blocking the inside, center, and outside center lanes. The SUV hit the concrete barrier and continued to travel over the wall into Tampa Bay.

Dive teams called off the search for the driver and other possible passengers around 3 p.m. Wednesday. They said the water was between 18 and 20 feet deep with low visibility.

Crews resumed their search efforts Thursday morning.

