TAMPA, Fla. – A record-setting marathon swimmer wanted to end 2018 in a big way by swimming the 24-mile length of Tampa Bay.

Marcia Cleveland began her swim at 6 a.m. Monday at the southern tip of Pinellas County and ended at Ben T Davis Beach just before 6 p.m.

She said the swim was tough but never lost sight of her goal. To prepare for the daunting distance, Cleveland said she had been swimming 20-25 miles a week to train.

Cleveland plans to participate in the Tampa Bay Marathon Swim race on April 20, 2019.

The 54-year-old open-water swimmer is from Winnetka, Illinois.

