TAMPA, Fla. – A record-setting marathon swimmer is coming to Tampa to swim the 24-mile length of Tampa Bay.

Marcia Cleveland is scheduled begin her swim at 6 a.m. Monday.

Anyone can track Cleveland’s progress by following her GPS tracker.

Cleveland plans to participate in the Tampa Bay Marathon Swim race on April 20, 2019.

The 54-year-old open-water swimmer is from Winnetka, Illinois.

